PROJECT LIFESAVOR: Special brew benefits sheriff's office initiatives

The Newcomers and Old Friends Club partnered with Maltese Brewing Company for Project Lifesavor. The fundraiser benefits the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver and its other community engagement initiatives.

Maltese Brewing created a special ale, Lifesavor Lite, just for the fundraiser, and Maltese will donate $1 from each pour of this special brew. The launch was held on Nov. 6. NCOF members toured the brewery and were treated to a tasting of Lifesavor Lite. It was served plain, with pineapple or with pineapple habanero flavor.

When the doors opened to the public, community service members greeted patrons. Three raffles were held, which included a gift basket from Maltese Brewery. Sgt. Larry DiBella of the Sheriff’s Office was there to answer questions. Club members were able to connect with people who have experienced or are experiencing loved ones with Alzheimer’s or autism, listen to their stories and inform them of this wonderful program, Project Lifesaver.

Sgt. Larry DiBella, Dorraine Petras, Suzy Wrona, Nina Byrnside, Kathy Marcus and Bobby Cook are pictured from left to right.