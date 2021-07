Four Caroline High School students, Sivon Pleasants–Goodall, Tivon Tillman, Makayla Grant and Mari Boddie, planned a prom for the class of 2020. They chose a ’20s theme and held their prom July 9 at the Bowling Green Town Hall in Caroline County.

The prom that the students should have had in April 2020 at the John Marshall Ballroom in Richmond was canceled because of COVID. The school was able to hold personalized graduations for the students but not a prom.