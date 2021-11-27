 Skip to main content
QUAD TANK: REC connects with local businesses at regional summit
My Three Chambered Heart, a reptile natural history museum coming to Louisa in 2022, won grand prize in the Quad-Tank.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative helped to sponsor the Quad County Business Summit in October. The event brings together businesses from Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison and Orange counties, and others from Central Virginia for a half-day of networking opportunities.

Ann Lewis, director of member services and community relations in Bowling Green; Oliver Price, director of member services and community relations in Culpeper; and Rich Mialki, an energy management adviser, talked to attendees about energy efficiency.

Felicia Ainsa, director of economic development, participated as a judge for the Quad-Tank, where entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas for a chance to win a grand prize. This year’s winner was My Three Chambered Heart, a reptile natural history museum coming to Louisa in early 2022.

