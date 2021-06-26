RACSB accepting nominations for annual Hope Starter Awards

Know someone who sparks hope in our community?

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board seeks nominations for its annual Hope Starter Awards. These prizes are given to community members who have shown creativity, initiative, leadership and compassion while helping individuals with behavioral health concerns or developmental disability.

These prestigious awards started in 2019, and the inaugural recipients were two women who made an enormous impact on the greater Fredericksburg community: April Burch, co-founder of Cooking Autism, and Rita Girard, retired director of Mental Health America of Fredericksburg.

The agency did not seek nominations for the awards in 2020 because of COVID-19.

“The pandemic highlighted the intense and unique needs of individuals with behavioral health needs or developmental disability,“ Executive Director Jane Yaun said. “It also showed the dedication and commitment of those who strive to provide hope, independence and opportunity to these individuals. We look forward to recognizing the generosity of our community through the Hope Starter of the Year awards.”