Loading school supplies and clothes to help thousands of Appalachian children in need as part of WPER’s Hope for Appalachia project, from left: Music & Operations Director Dwayne Harrison; Eric Calhoun, morning show co-host, and Theresa Mills, mid-day host and director of WPER Day sponsorships. WPER broadcasts from Fredericksburg and is part of the Positive Alternative Radio family of stations. For more on PAR, visit parfm.com.