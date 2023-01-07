Rappahannock Area Health Education Center at Rappahannock Community College selected as a 2022 Health Quality Innovator of the Year

Rappahannock Area Health Education Center at Rappahannock Community College has been recognized as a Health Quality Innovator for 2022. The Health Quality Innovator Awards recognize and celebrate organizations that demonstrate successful, evidence-based approaches to quality improvement.

Rappahannock Area Health Education Center’s mission is to recruit, train and retain health professionals and build a pipeline for continuing education opportunities. It is committed to connecting students to careers, professionals to communities and communities to better health. Rappahannock AHEC was selected as a runner-up in the Population Health category to address unmet community health needs and bridge the gap to care access and education.

Rappahannock AHEC’s rural, underserved Virginia service area suffers from a shortage of clinicians and access to quality health services. Through local partnerships, Rappahannock AHEC provided education, training and programs to students, practicing professionals and community members. In addition, the team used virtual platforms and in-person meetings to provide education and improvement activities.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as a Health Quality Innovator of the Year,” said Stacie Wind, Rappahannock AHEC program manager. “This is truly a collaborative effort among an incredible team of people working to improve the health of this community and to succeed in recruitment, training and retention of a strong health workforce to meet the community needs.”

Rappahannock AHEC was recognized for launching initiatives to build a future workforce that ensures quality care. Rappahannock AHEC exposed more than 650 students to health careers and provided training and education for health profession students, equating to more than 1,375 experiential hours and more than 1,140 individuals participating in the center’s mental health support and resources. This award category recognizes organizations that work to improve the health of patients and communities through prevention, treatment and improved access to care.