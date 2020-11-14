Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 hosts 34th biennial State Fraternal Order of Police conference

The Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 hosted the 34th biennial State Fraternal Order of Police conference on Nov. 4–7. It was originally scheduled for August, but, like many activities, was rescheduled because of the pandemic. This was a challenge for Dave Theisen, president of Rappahannock Area Lodge 15.

In extremely difficult times facing the law enforcement community, it was more important than ever to hold the conference. The law enforcement community was able to come together despite the pandemic, civil unrest and a presidential election year to hold a very productive and positive experience for members of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw provided opening remarks and praised the work and determination of area law enforcement agencies, acknowledging the dangerous work they perform in service to the community.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris spoke on the importance of the work the Fraternal Order of Police is doing in supporting local law enforcement agencies, as well as support for those in need. Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 sponsors the “Cop and Kids” program, which provides financial assistance to needy families during the holiday season.