Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 hosts 34th biennial State Fraternal Order of Police conference

The Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 hosted the 34th biennial State Fraternal Order of Police conference on Nov. 4–7. It was originally scheduled for August, but, like many activities, was rescheduled because of the pandemic. This was a challenge for Dave Theisen, president of Rappahannock Area Lodge 15.
In extremely difficult times facing the law enforcement community, it was more important than ever to hold the conference. The law enforcement community was able to come together despite the pandemic, civil unrest and a presidential election year to hold a very productive and positive experience for members of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw provided opening remarks and praised the work and determination of area law enforcement agencies, acknowledging the dangerous work they perform in service to the community.
Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris spoke on the importance of the work the Fraternal Order of Police is doing in supporting local law enforcement agencies, as well as support for those in need. Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 sponsors the “Cop and Kids” program, which provides financial assistance to needy families during the holiday season.
National FOP President Patrick Yoes addressed delegates about the challenging times the law enforcement community will continue to face in the light of continuing unrest. He talked about politicians’ “knee-jerk” reactions of introducing legislation that would diminish or eliminate law enforcement officers’ qualified immunity, and noted that many have refused to condemn civil unrest and the violence perpetrated upon law enforcement officers. But President Yoes noted that the Fraternal Order of Police will come out stronger and better.
One of the many activities at the state conference is the memorial service honoring law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. State FOP President John Ohrnberger, State FOP Auxiliary President Gale Stiles and State FOP Associate Lodge President Marcie Blum presided over the memorial service honoring the fallen.
The Rappahannock Area Lodge will continue to be the voice for law enforcement in the Fredericksburg community.
