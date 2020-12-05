Rappahannock Area YMCA announces $500,000 Rebuilding our Impact campaign

CEO Barney Reiley of the Rappahannock Area YMCA Inc. has announced that the organization is undertaking a $500,000 capital campaign to be able to sustain its impact programs in 2021.
Since the start of the pandemic, the YMCA has been front and center in the Rappahannock area, with programs such as Operation CREW to offer free child care to essential workers, and the Virtual Learning Centers to support working families of school-age children. Programs like these will need new funding to continue in 2021.
“Like everyone else, our YMCA has been hit hard by the COVID pandemic this year. Rebuilding our six impact programs will be pivotal to our continued outreach in the community in the New Year. We are asking everyone to rally with us so that we can extend our support to families in need during this time,” says Reiley.
Understanding that these are difficult times for all, the YMCA also wants to help its members during this campaign. “We want to help those who are supporting us,” says Director of Philanthropy Susan Maida–Church, “so we are offering a unique opportunity to our members. Anyone who is a current member or rejoins/joins membership will have the opportunity to freeze, or lock-in, their membership rate by committing to a $10 monthly donation. They will not be subject to a membership rate increase while they are continuing this sustaining donation.”
The offer of the membership freeze is only good until Dec. 31. Those who are not members but would still like to donate can do so at any time by visiting family-ymca.org to learn more about the campaign.
“Our goal,” says Reiley, “is to continue to serve our community and reach as many households that we are able to in 2021. During this holiday season, we are asking those who are able to support our efforts to make a donation. We are hearing from both members and non-members alike that there is a great need for help, and we want to reach as many families as possible.”
Consider becoming a Y-Warrior today by making a sustaining monthly donation of $10 or more. More information about the YMCA’s core impact programs and how your funds are used can be found at family-ymca.org.
