Rappahannock Area YMCA announces $500,000 Rebuilding our Impact campaign

CEO Barney Reiley of the Rappahannock Area YMCA Inc. has announced that the organization is undertaking a $500,000 capital campaign to be able to sustain its impact programs in 2021.

Since the start of the pandemic, the YMCA has been front and center in the Rappahannock area, with programs such as Operation CREW to offer free child care to essential workers, and the Virtual Learning Centers to support working families of school-age children. Programs like these will need new funding to continue in 2021.

“Like everyone else, our YMCA has been hit hard by the COVID pandemic this year. Rebuilding our six impact programs will be pivotal to our continued outreach in the community in the New Year. We are asking everyone to rally with us so that we can extend our support to families in need during this time,” says Reiley.