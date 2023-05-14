Each year, the Rappahannock Choral Society awards the Anne E. Parker scholarship. Named after a founding member of the RCS, this $1,000 scholarship is given to a Spotsylvania County high school senior planning to pursue a university degree in music. This year’s winner is Riverbend High School student Jacob Wright, who will attend Washington and Lee University in the fall.

Jacob is a multi-talented musician, playing piano, organ and double bass. When he first started playing the double bass in the sixth-grade orchestra, he quickly fell in love. “The deep, rich tones of the double bass captivated me, and I enjoyed the physicality of playing a large instrument,” he explains. During his high school years, Jacob has participated in Riverbend’s Symphonic Orchestra and Left Bank Jazz Ensemble, along with All County and All Regional Orchestras. In addition to playing multiple instruments, Jacob is a champion high school wrestler and an exemplary student.

Jacob plans to pursue a major in neuroscience with a minor in music, and to play both double bass in the university orchestra and electric bass in jazz band. When asked about his goals, Jacob replies, “In addition to playing music, I also hope to explore the intersection of neuroscience and music. I believe that music has the potential to improve people’s mental health and well-being.”

Jacob will be recognized at the RCS concert on June 10 at 7 p.m., and on June 11 at 3 p.m. at Chancellor High School.