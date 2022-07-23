Rappahannock Choral Society seeks conductor, artistic director

The Rappahannock Choral Society, an audition-only chorus in the Fredericksburg region, is seeking applications for the position of conductor/music/artistic director beginning with the 2022–2023 season.

Four years ago, when Linda Monner announced her retirement as conductor of the RCS, the search team was fortunate to secure the services of Jordan Davidson as her successor.

Now, the search team must once more activate a search to find candidates interested in filling the opening created by Davidson’s relocation out of the area.

“It’s not as if the RCS hasn’t been through this before.” says Dan Thompson, current vice president. “We have been very fortunate throughout the history of the RCS to have had two wonderful conductors, and we anticipate that we will find a third.” Accompanist Marilla Haas is remaining with the group.

In the 13 years since the group’s formation, the RCS has grown from about 40 singers to more than 70 singers plus non-singing participants. The group persevered through the pandemic, performing its first public concert in June. Smaller in size, but producing a full sound, the group hopes to be back closer to its former size as previous members return and new singers join the group.

The RCS traditionally performs a variety of music at its two annual public concerts. Information about the RCS is available online at rappahannock-choral-society.org.