Rappahannock EMS Council recognizes outstanding contributions to EMS in the region

The 2022 Rappahannock EMS Council’s Regional Awards ceremony was held in July at the new Rappahannock EMS Council office building in Fredericksburg. This year the Rappahannock EMS Council region was honored to present awards to the following:

Outstanding EMS Leadership—William Ooten, Culpeper Department of Emergency Services

Outstanding EMS Agency—King George County Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services

Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety—Fauquier Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management

Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS—Jessica King, Mary Washington Hospital

Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS—Dr. William Reese, Operation Medical Director, LifeCare Medical Transports

Outstanding Prehospital Educator—Matthew Russell, King George Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Services

Outstanding Prehospital Provider—Augustin Garcia Prieto, Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad

Outstanding EMS Telecommunications Dispatcher—Tracey Werner, Fauquier Emergency Communications Center

Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior—Robert Fry, Reva Volunteer Fire & Rescue

The Rappahannock EMS Council is honored and excited to showcase excellence in the EMS skills that its qualified providers deliver to the citizens in our region. Partnerships with these providers and agencies allows a first-hand opportunity to highlight well trained and dedicated EMS personnel while simultaneously applauding the innovations and the trailblazing of new programs that some of them are currently piloting in their counties.

“We are extremely proud of all of our award winners. Our region has developed and trained a high level of skilled providers who are excelling in the EMS profession. We are producing and promoting providers who desire to grow upward in their skill level to improve the quality of care in the commonwealth. It is an honor to recognize each of these winners for their exceptional performance and commitment to the communities they serve,” stated Kevin Dillard, president of the Rappahannock EMS Council.

Recipients of this year’s regional awards will compete for the 2022 Governor’s EMS Awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS Annual Awards Ceremony in November.