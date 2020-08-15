Rappahannock EMS Council recognizes outstanding contributions to EMS in the region

The 2020 Rappahannock EMS Council’s regional awards ceremony was held July 29 at LifeCare Medical Transports. This year the Rappahannock EMS Council region was honored to present the following awards:
- Excellence in EMS: James B. Hurlock Jr., Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad;
- Innovation Excellence in EMS: LifeCare Medical Transports Inc.;
- Outstanding EMS Leadership: Jacob Parcell, Fredericksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad;
- Outstanding EMS Agency: LifeCare Medical Transports;
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children: Kimberly Melson, LifeCare Medical Transports;
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS Emergency Preparedness and Response: Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department;
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health and Safety: PHI AirCare 2;
- Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS: Susan Halpin, Mary Washington Hospital;
- Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS: Dr. William Reese, Mary Washington Hospital;
- Outstanding Prehospital Educator: William Tosick, Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management;
- Outstanding Prehospital Provider: Kevin Rexrode, King George County, Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Service;
- Outstanding EMS Telecommunications Dispatcher: Allison Marshall, Fauquier Emergency Communications Center;
- Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior: Timothy Wilkening, Lake of the Woods Rescue Squad.
“We are very proud of all of our award winners. Our public safety partners have faced tremendous challenges during these unprecedented times; however, they continue to meet the needs of the public. We have some of the best providers and agencies in the commonwealth. They serve with a high level of dedication and commitment to ensure the calls for assistance are answered each time. It is an honor to recognize each of these winners for their exceptional performance and commitment to the communities they serve,” stated Kevin Dillard, president of the Rappahannock EMS Council.
Recipients of this year’s regional awards will compete for the 2020 Governor’s EMS awards, which will be announced at the Virginia EMS annual awards ceremony. Winners at the state level will be presented with a plaque and a certificate signed by the governor.
