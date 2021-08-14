Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club installs officers, presents awards

The Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club recently held its 36th annual installation dinner. New officers were installed and a number of awards presented as the club convened for its annual celebration.
Taylor Lewis was installed as the president for the 2021–22 Rotary year. Lewis is owner/chief appraiser at Lewis Appraisal Services in Fredericksburg. He takes the reins from Darryl Barnes, who served as the 2020–21 president. Barnes is president of Deacon Wealth Management.
In addition, a number of awards were presented to community members and Rotarians who have distinguished themselves by their exemplary service and reflection of the club’s values.
Harry Dickinson, consultant and retired partner at Bishop, Farmer & Co., was presented the 2021 Ethics in Business Award. This award is given annually to a local businessperson who demonstrates the highest ethical standards in his or her business practices. Dickinson was recognized for his integrity, professional ethics and making a positive difference in people’s lives.
Charlie Russell, executive director of SAWs Virginia, was named 2021 Citizen of the Year for his great work in the community. The honor is awarded to a non-Rotarian leader in the community who exemplifies service above self. Russell was a stand-out candidate due to his partnership with Rappahannock Rotary to build ramps in our community, and he is always going above and beyond to offer help, a true servant leader.
In addition to receiving these awards, Dickinson and Russell were named Paul Harris Fellows, which carries a $1,000 donation in each name toward the eradication of polio, producing clean water and the promotion of peace worldwide.
John Coker was named Rotarian of the Year for 2021.
The Student Ethics Award 2021 was given to Kyle Close, University of Mary Washington; Jennifer Brobbey, Germanna Community College; James Bell, Gladys H. Oberle School; Clayton Yousef Hardin, Spotsylvania Career and Technical Education Center; and Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian Middle and High School.
Because the club was unable to host a banquet in 2020 due to the pandemic, two awards were given for 2020 as well. LaBravia Jenkins was awarded the club’s Ethics in Business Award; Jenkins serves as the city of Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney. June Woditsch was named Rotarian of the Year.