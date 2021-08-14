Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club installs officers, presents awards

The Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club recently held its 36th annual installation dinner. New officers were installed and a number of awards presented as the club convened for its annual celebration.

Taylor Lewis was installed as the president for the 2021–22 Rotary year. Lewis is owner/chief appraiser at Lewis Appraisal Services in Fredericksburg. He takes the reins from Darryl Barnes, who served as the 2020–21 president. Barnes is president of Deacon Wealth Management.

In addition, a number of awards were presented to community members and Rotarians who have distinguished themselves by their exemplary service and reflection of the club’s values.

Harry Dickinson, consultant and retired partner at Bishop, Farmer & Co., was presented the 2021 Ethics in Business Award. This award is given annually to a local businessperson who demonstrates the highest ethical standards in his or her business practices. Dickinson was recognized for his integrity, professional ethics and making a positive difference in people’s lives.