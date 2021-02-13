Rappahannock Goodwill announces new board members

Rappahannock Goodwill Industries has elected three new members to its board of directors. Tasha Browne, vice president of finance and human resources at LifeCare Medical Transports Inc.; Curtis Edmonds Jr., human resources manager at Euro-Composites Corporation in Culpeper County; and John Rogers, local sales manager at effectv—a Comcast Company, joined the RGI board as of Feb. 1.

“We are pleased to welcome Tasha, Curtis and John as new members of the RGI board of directors,” said Steve Cox, president and CEO of Rappahannock Goodwill. “They join the board at a time when our mission of helping people find jobs is more essential than ever to our local community. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and unique personal and professional perspectives that will help guide and shape RGI operations and services now and in the years ahead.”

“I am delighted to welcome such a strong group of new board members, and I look forward to serving with them in the coming year,” said board chair Dermaine Lewis.

In addition, RGI has selected Martha Hutzel, library director at Central Rappahannock Regional Library, to be vice-chair of the board.

Recently leaving the RGI board were Bruce Barnett, John Davis, Jon Riley, Tim Tobin and Barry Waldman. “Each departing board member has been instrumental in providing guidance to RGI during a time of leadership change and, most recently, unprecedented upheaval to our operations,” said Steve Cox.