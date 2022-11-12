 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RAPPAHANNOCK ROTARY, TREE FREDERICKSBURG WORK TOGETHER TO RAISE TREE CANOPY

Rappahannock Rotary of Fredericksburg linked arms in partnership with Tree Fredericksburg to distribute thousands of shrubs and trees to Virginia citizens on Oct. 22.

Originally, the intent of Tree Fredericksburg was to improve the canopy of Fredericksburg, but the group is now reaching out to all who have the privilege of residing in the commonwealth.

Both groups believe that a vibrant urban forest is a privilege for all of us to enjoy. Indeed, the environment has become one of the main focuses of Rotary International.

The Rappahannock Rotary of Fredericksburg is a breakfast club that meets at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesdays; for more information visit rapprotary.org.

