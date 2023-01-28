Rappahannock United Way, AARP offer free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income households

Rappahannock United Way and AARP are offering free tax preparation for eligible households at several locations in the area.

Rappahannock United Way’s Prosper Tax Services will offer free tax preparation for anyone with a household income of $80,000 or less.

Although RUW’s free tax prep program can assist with most returns, volunteers must follow IRS guidelines and cannot prepare certain types of returns. Self filing and coached filing services are also available.

For more information on RUW filing programs and a list of necessary documentation, visit ruwfreetaxes.org. Contact RUW directly to request special accommodations by email to taxhelp@rappahannockunitedway.org; or call 540/373-0041 ext. 319.

In-person filing will be held first come, first served—no appointments required.

Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., Stafford, will be open Mondays, 3–7 p.m.

Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St., will be open Tuesdays, 3–7 p.m.

Porter Library, 2001 Parkway Blvd., Stafford, will be open Wednesdays, 3–7 p.m.

Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, will be open every other Thursday, 3–7 p.m., beginning Jan. 26.

Smoot Library, 9533 Kings Highway, King George, will be open every other Thursday, 3–7 p.m., beginning Feb. 2.

Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, will be open Fridays, 1–5 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Beginning in February, AARP will provide free tax preparation at locations in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Orange, Culpeper, Caroline and Essex counties for low-to-moderate income families and individuals whose returns are within the scope of volunteer training. AARP membership is not required.

A tax packet must be obtained and completely filled out prior to making the in-person appointment. All personal tax documents must be collected and the Intake Form (13614-C) completed and signed before the appointment can be scheduled. Masks are generally required for appointments in person, and appointments are required.

Howell Library, 806 Lyons Blvd., will take appointments on Mondays and Saturdays, except Feb. 20. Call 540/372-1144 x746 for appointments and packet information. More information about the program is available at librarypoint.org/tax-answers.

Salem Church Library, 2607 Salem Church Road, will take in-person appointments for Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 540/372-1144 for appointments and packet information. More information about the program is available at librarypoint.org/tax-answers.

Lake of the Woods Clubhouse, 102 Lakeview Parkway, Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove. Open Fridays and Saturdays. Pick up packets at Wilderness Library, 6421 Flat Run Road, Locust Grove. Call 540/318-0345 for appointments.

Orange Community Center, 235 Warren St., Orange. Open most Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 540/661-5475 for appointments and packet information.

Culpeper Senior Center, 710 U.S. Ave., Culpeper. Open Thursdays and Saturdays. Call 540/308-9763 for appointments.

Caroline County Library, 17202 Richmond Turnpike, Milford (Bowling Green). Open Monday and Wednesday. Call 804/633-5455 for appointments and packet information.

Essex Public Library, 117 North Church Lane, Tappahannock. Open Mondays and Wednesdays. Call 804/443-4945 for appointments.