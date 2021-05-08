Rappahannock United Way thanks donors with unique display

Rappahannock United Way is thanking donors from corporate campaign companies and local government campaigns with a display outside its building on Shannon Park Drive.

The 2020 RUW workplace campaigns took place during one of the most historically difficult times in our workforce, yet employees continued to give and employers continued to support.

“The continued generosity from our annual partners and donors really shows our community’s commitment to unite in the wake of an unprecedented year,” said Ann Jones, director of Resource Development at Rappahannock United Way.

RUW is transforming its LOVEworks sign, installed in February 2020, to recognize its top campaign companies, annual corporate sponsors, Tocqueville donors and leadership giving circle donors. The wrap that will be used has been donated in-kind by Illusions Wraps and Metro Nova Creative.

In addition, RUW will deliver awards by hand to each of its top campaign companies and campaign volunteers in lieu of its annual awards luncheon.