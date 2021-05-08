Rappahannock United Way thanks donors with unique display

Rappahannock United Way is thanking donors from corporate campaign companies and local government campaigns with a display outside its building on Shannon Park Drive.
The 2020 RUW workplace campaigns took place during one of the most historically difficult times in our workforce, yet employees continued to give and employers continued to support.
“The continued generosity from our annual partners and donors really shows our community’s commitment to unite in the wake of an unprecedented year,” said Ann Jones, director of Resource Development at Rappahannock United Way.
RUW is transforming its LOVEworks sign, installed in February 2020, to recognize its top campaign companies, annual corporate sponsors, Tocqueville donors and leadership giving circle donors. The wrap that will be used has been donated in-kind by Illusions Wraps and Metro Nova Creative.
In addition, RUW will deliver awards by hand to each of its top campaign companies and campaign volunteers in lieu of its annual awards luncheon.
“We missed seeing our donors and volunteers in person this year,” said Grace Draper, corporate relationship manager at Rappahannock United Way. “Delivering our awards by hand still gives us the opportunity to connect and thank those who are making a difference in our community, especially for local ALICE households.”
Due in part to the generosity of local corporations and employee donors, Rappahannock United Way was able to respond immediately when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. RUW continues to maintain its heightened response level, helping those in the ALICE community begin to recover financially through direct services and The ALICE Assistance Fund. RUW programs include financial coaching, free tax preparation, Mission: Independence and more. The ALICE Assistance Fund provides financial assistance for working or newly jobless households, by providing one-time housing and transportation assistance to eligible applicants.
Notable campaign awards recipients include:
- Flagship Company: Geico
- Chairman’s Award of Excellence in Employee Giving: Virginia Partners Bank
- Chairman’s Award of Excellence in Corporate Spirit: Quarles Petroleum, Inc.
- Chairman’s Award of Excellence in Leadership Giving: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Most Innovative Campaign Award: Hilldrup
- Local Government Top Dog Award: Fredericksburg City Government
If your company or organization would like to get involved in fundraising or volunteering at Rappahannock United Way, contact Grace Draper at gdraper@rappahannockunitedway.org; or 540/373-0014, ext. 318.