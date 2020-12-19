Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table announces speaker slate for 2021

John Sapanara, president of the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table, recently announced the group’s presentation schedule for 2021. Since its founding in 1989, this history-based, local social organization sponsors monthly presentations by authors and historians on various topics about the American Civil War and raises funds to provide internships at the Fredericksburg–Spotsylvania National Military Park and college scholarships for interns.
Since August, the roundtable has met the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic using Zoom technology. The new virtual series began with a fascinating review of the First Battle of Manassas by Marc Thompson, a noted local historian and battlefield guide. The most recent talk was the Dec. 14 archeology presentation by Manassas Battlefield National Park Service staff about the discovery of human bones from the Second Manassas battle.
Five taped presentations from 2020 are being made available free through the roundtable’s web site at rappvalleycivilwar.org and YouTube (search RVCWRT).
The group anticipates the continuation of virtual presentations through the early months of 2021. YouTube versions post soon after each second Monday of the month presentation. Visit the website for more details.
2021 RVCWRT SCHEDULE
- Jan. 11: Burnside at Fredericksburg, “Not to Blame for the Loss” by author and roundtable member John Roos
- Feb. 8: Fighting for their Freedom: USCT by United States Colored Troops historian and reenactor Steward Henderson
- March 8: Professionalization of Nurses by Civil War civilian reenactor and historian Elaine Kessinger
- April 12: The Battle of Ball’s Bluff, Civilian Viewpoint by reenactor, amateur historian and Mount Vernon interpreter Joseph Gillespie
- May 10: The Battle of Dranesville by NPS ranger and emerging Civil War author Ryan Quint
- June 14: The Battle of Chantilly (or Ox Hill) by author David Welker
- July 12: The Battle of New Market by author and speaker Sara Kay Bierle
- Aug. 9: The U.S. Regulars by Darrell Cochran
- Sept. 12: The War for the Common Soldier by Civil War author Peter Carmichael
- Oct. 11: U.S. Grant (first person) by historian Brian Withrow
- Nov. 8: Richmond: 7 Days by Civil War author Doug Crenshaw
- Dec. 13: The Battle of Chickasaw Bayou: An Interactive Program by author Gary Castellino
While virtual meetings are keeping the organization alive, current members look forward to a resumption of in-person meetings at Brock’s when conditions permit.
COVID has, as with other similar organizations, impacted fundraising. Membership dues and fundraising activities normally associated with meetings and trips to Civil War sites support the group’s charitable activities. Former and current members are encouraged to renew their memberships, and new members are always welcomed to help continue the roundtable’s programs. Membership applications are available on the roundtable website. For questions, contact Charlie Seifert at 703/244-7055; or Cfert68@gmail.com.
