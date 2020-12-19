Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table announces speaker slate for 2021

John Sapanara, president of the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table, recently announced the group’s presentation schedule for 2021. Since its founding in 1989, this history-based, local social organization sponsors monthly presentations by authors and historians on various topics about the American Civil War and raises funds to provide internships at the Fredericksburg–Spotsylvania National Military Park and college scholarships for interns.

Since August, the roundtable has met the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic using Zoom technology. The new virtual series began with a fascinating review of the First Battle of Manassas by Marc Thompson, a noted local historian and battlefield guide. The most recent talk was the Dec. 14 archeology presentation by Manassas Battlefield National Park Service staff about the discovery of human bones from the Second Manassas battle.

Five taped presentations from 2020 are being made available free through the roundtable’s web site at rappvalleycivilwar.org and YouTube (search RVCWRT).

The group anticipates the continuation of virtual presentations through the early months of 2021. YouTube versions post soon after each second Monday of the month presentation. Visit the website for more details.

2021 RVCWRT SCHEDULE