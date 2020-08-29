 Skip to main content
RAPPARTS: Board members carry on through Zoom
RappArts/The Arts & Cultural Council of the Rappahannock board members meet via Zoom.

Although RappArts/The Arts & Cultural Council of the Rappahannock cannot offer its full schedule of arts events due to the pandemic, board members are meeting often via Zoom to discuss the importance of continuing to advocate for our region’s arts, artists, culture and the related organizations that support its mission. Pictured are (Catherine Walker top row, from left), Isha Renta and Janice Jones; and Lisa Durham (bottom row, from left), Sue Scott, Lynda Baer, Sherri Simpson and Kim Richards. Join RappArts now at rapp-arts.org and be an arts supporter.

