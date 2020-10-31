RAPPARTS: October proclaimed National Art & Humanities Month

RappArts, an arts advocacy group which serves Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Westmoreland counties and the city of Fredericksburg, asked each of the localities to issue a proclamation supporting October as National Art & Humanities Month. RappArts sincerely appreciates these governing bodies’ support for the arts and culture in our region. Pictured with one of the proclamations are RappArts board members (left to right): Kim Richards, Lynda Baer, Cathy Walker, Lisa Durham and Sue Scott. RappArts encourages the artist in each of us to enjoy and to “Show your own Art.”
