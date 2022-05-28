Bob Nolting, current president of the Northern Neck Association of Realtors, presents a check for $2,000 to Sarah Pope, executive director of the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation. This contribution continues a long tradition of NNAR support for the college. The NNAR scholarship represents one of more than 400 awards—totaling over approximately $500,000 that the Rappahannock Community College Foundation bestows on deserving students each year. The NNAR scholarship 2022–2023 recipient, Taylor Carter, is an Essex High School senior. Carter wrote in her thank you letter, “I plan to attend RCC for two years, then transfer to VCU…Thanks to you I have a better chance than I did before to continue my education through college and to become a nurse, like I have always wanted to be.”
RCC: Northern Neck Association of Realtors funds scholarship for another year
