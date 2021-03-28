 Skip to main content
RCC: Northern Neck Association of Realtors funds scholarship for another year
Bob Nolting of the Northern Neck Association of Realtors presents a check for $2,000 to Sarah Pope of the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation.

Bob Nolting, president of the Northern Neck Association of Realtors, presented a check for $2,000 to Sarah Pope, executive director of the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation. This contribution continues a long tradition of NNAR support for the college.

The NNAR scholarship represents one of more than 300 awards—totaling over approximately $500,000 that the Rappahannock Community College Foundation bestows on deserving students each year. The scholarship selection process is underway and students will be notified of the awards in mid-April.

Last year’s NNAR scholarship recipient, Aaliyah Simone Bundy, wrote in her thank you letter, “I chose RCC because they have a wonderful nursing program. I am more than grateful to receive this scholarship. It puts me one step closer to my dream of playing a big role in the medical field and supporting women around the world. Thank you for providing me with such a wonderful opportunity.”

