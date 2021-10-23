RCC students receive close to $400,000 in scholarships for 2021–22 academic year

The Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation recently hosted its annual President’s Scholarship Recognition Program and reception at the RCC Glenns campus. Two hundred and ninety-three RCC students received close to $400,000 in competitive scholarships for the 2021–22 academic year.

Dr. Rob Gates, president of the RCC EFI board of directors, kicked off the evening by welcoming guests and talking about why he and his wife Beverly established the Gates–Rex Endowed Scholarship. “Beverly and I share a passion for education and established the scholarship to honor the lives of Beverly’s parents, Walter E. and Florence P. Rex. The award provides tuition assistance to students studying business management.”