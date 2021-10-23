RCC students receive close to $400,000 in scholarships for 2021–22 academic year

The Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation recently hosted its annual President’s Scholarship Recognition Program and reception at the RCC Glenns campus. Two hundred and ninety-three RCC students received close to $400,000 in competitive scholarships for the 2021–22 academic year.
Dr. Rob Gates, president of the RCC EFI board of directors, kicked off the evening by welcoming guests and talking about why he and his wife Beverly established the Gates–Rex Endowed Scholarship. “Beverly and I share a passion for education and established the scholarship to honor the lives of Beverly’s parents, Walter E. and Florence P. Rex. The award provides tuition assistance to students studying business management.”
RCC EFI Executive Director Sarah Pope recognized scholarship donors attending the event, with a special recognition to those donors who joined the RCC giving family in 2021:
- The Elizabeth Spencer Mulholland Endowed Nursing Scholarship was established by Jerry and Elizabeth Mulholland. The daughter of a dairy farmer in Derbyshire, England, Mulholland attended the Derbyshire Royal Infirmary. She came to the U.S. in 1963, became a registered nurse and was a nurse for over 44 years. Recently, after meeting some Westmoreland graduates of the Rappahannock Community College nursing program, she became interested in supporting future graduates of Westmoreland to fulfill their dream of becoming a nurse.
- The Elmyra Burch Mitchell Nursing Scholarship was established by the Mickey Mitchell Teese family to honor the life of wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Elmyra Burch Mitchell, who graduated from Lewis–Gale School of Nursing in 1942 and had a long career in Roanoke. Mitchell passed away in 2018 at the age of 98.
- Carolyn Lemon, a long-time RCC Educational Foundation board member, recently established the CAL Scholarship for a student participating in the TRiO Student Support Services program. The program is designed to motivate and support students who have been historically underrepresented on college campuses and are pursuing a college degree. The program serves as a personal guide through the educational process at RCC to success.
Scholarship recipients stood as Dean of Student Development David Keel read out their names and the awards that they received. Keynote speaker Avis Hackett–Fortune, Class of 2019, provided inspirational words on perseverance. The event ended with a thank you video from scholarship recipients to the donors.
The 2022–23 RCC scholarship application is now open until Feb. 18, 2022. For more information on applying or on establishing a scholarship, visit rappahannock.edu/foundation/scholarships.