RCC: Warsaw student awarded Dana B. Hamel Scholarship

The Dana B. Hamel Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship, established in 2016 by friends and family, honors the founding chancellor of the Virginia Community College System for his unselfish devotion and brilliant leadership. The annual scholarship provides financial assistance to students who demonstrate potential for public service and educational leadership. Hamel celebrated his 97th birthday on Aug. 9.
Four students have received this scholarship to date including this year’s recipient, Maria Martinez Acosta, a student at Rappahannock Community College. Acosta, of Warsaw, is pursuing an associate degree in teacher education. She plans to transfer to the University of Mary Washington, where she will finish her education major.
For more information about supporting students such as Acosta through the Dana B. Hamel Scholarship, visit the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education at vfcce.org or the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation at rappahannock.edu/foundation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!