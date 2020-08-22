 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RCC: Warsaw student awarded Dana B. Hamel Scholarship
0 comments

RCC: Warsaw student awarded Dana B. Hamel Scholarship

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Maria Martinez Acosta

Maria Martinez Acosta is pictured at the RCC Scholarship Dinner at Essex High School in 2019.

The Dana B. Hamel Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship, established in 2016 by friends and family, honors the founding chancellor of the Virginia Community College System for his unselfish devotion and brilliant leadership. The annual scholarship provides financial assistance to students who demonstrate potential for public service and educational leadership. Hamel celebrated his 97th birthday on Aug. 9.

Four students have received this scholarship to date including this year’s recipient, Maria Martinez Acosta, a student at Rappahannock Community College. Acosta, of Warsaw, is pursuing an associate degree in teacher education. She plans to transfer to the University of Mary Washington, where she will finish her education major.

For more information about supporting students such as Acosta through the Dana B. Hamel Scholarship, visit the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education at vfcce.org or the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation at rappahannock.edu/foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stafford educator to receive national award
Announcements

Stafford educator to receive national award

Allen Watkins, a CTE teacher at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County, is one of 46 public school educators who will receive the prestigious California Casualty Award for Teaching Excellence at the NEA Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Gala in February.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert