 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REC CARES: Community gives continue through coronavirus pandemic
0 comments

REC CARES: Community gives continue through coronavirus pandemic

  • 0
REC at the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank

REC has continued to support the communities it serves, including a donation to the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank .

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative hasn’t been able to participate in community events like usual, but that hasn’t held the cooperative back from supporting the communities it serves.

This summer, REC provided financial support and donated items to local groups so they could continue doing their work in their communities. REC typically enjoys meeting member–owners at farmers markets during the summer months; though unable to attend in person, REC donated hundreds of reusable tote bags to markets in Clarke County, Ashland, Bowling Green and Mineral for shoppers to use.

REC also donated $1,000 to the Lord Fairfax Area Branch of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Winchester Rescue Mission, Front Royal CCAP, and the Boys and Girls Club of Madison.

“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of people’s lives,” said Brian Wolfe, senior public relations specialist. “These community gives will help organizations that are facing a higher demand for emergency services, clothing, food and child care needs.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wildcat Battalion recognized as best unit in its region
Announcements

Wildcat Battalion recognized as best unit in its region

In only its third year, the Mountain View High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program has won the Marine Corps Reserve Association Award for the 2019–2020 school year, recognizing it as the most outstanding MCJROTC unit in its region.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert