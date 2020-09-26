REC CARES: Community gives continue through coronavirus pandemic

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative hasn’t been able to participate in community events like usual, but that hasn’t held the cooperative back from supporting the communities it serves.

This summer, REC provided financial support and donated items to local groups so they could continue doing their work in their communities. REC typically enjoys meeting member–owners at farmers markets during the summer months; though unable to attend in person, REC donated hundreds of reusable tote bags to markets in Clarke County, Ashland, Bowling Green and Mineral for shoppers to use.

REC also donated $1,000 to the Lord Fairfax Area Branch of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Winchester Rescue Mission, Front Royal CCAP, and the Boys and Girls Club of Madison.

“The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every aspect of people’s lives,” said Brian Wolfe, senior public relations specialist. “These community gives will help organizations that are facing a higher demand for emergency services, clothing, food and child care needs.”