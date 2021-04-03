REC CARES: Cooperative provides over 1,000 meals to hospital staff

In the year since the COVID-19 pandemic shook up life as we know it, doctors, nurses, first responders, hospital staff and health professionals around the world have shown great tenacity and dedication to battling the virus.

Without a solid end in sight and vaccination centers beginning to pop up, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative took action to support medical professionals. Throughout February, REC donated more than 1,000 meals to 11 hospitals across the cooperative’s service area, including Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Mary Washington Hospital.

In addition to the meals, REC donated large and small hand sanitizers and gift cards to Costco and B.J.’s Warehouse for staff to get snacks and supplies.