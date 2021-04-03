 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
REC CARES: Cooperative provides over 1,000 meals to hospital staff
0 comments

REC CARES: Cooperative provides over 1,000 meals to hospital staff

  • 0
REC CARES: Cooperative provides over 1,000 meals to hospital staff

Throughout February, REC donated over 1,000 meals to 11 hospitals across its service area, including Spotsylvania Medical Center and Mary Washington Hospital.

In the year since the COVID-19 pandemic shook up life as we know it, doctors, nurses, first responders, hospital staff and health professionals around the world have shown great tenacity and dedication to battling the virus.

Without a solid end in sight and vaccination centers beginning to pop up, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative took action to support medical professionals. Throughout February, REC donated more than 1,000 meals to 11 hospitals across the cooperative’s service area, including Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Mary Washington Hospital.

In addition to the meals, REC donated large and small hand sanitizers and gift cards to Costco and B.J.’s Warehouse for staff to get snacks and supplies.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 10: Here are 5 strategies to help you pay down credit card debt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids
Announcements

HISTORY: American Legion hosts event for kids

American Legion Post 55 recently hosted an event to help parents interested in augmenting what their children are learning about American history. Re-enactors from the 23rd Regt. United States Colored Troops participated, affording guests an opportunity to interact and ask questions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert