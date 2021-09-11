REC employee makes the right call

Brian Wolfe, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s senior public relations specialist, looked forward to watching his oldest son, Greg, play in a Spotsylvania Little League game 13 years ago. Unfortunately, there was no umpire to make the calls. Wolfe stepped up and hasn’t looked back since.

“It’s a way to provide youth the opportunity to play baseball and softball,” Wolfe said. “There cannot be a game without umpires, so I turned it into my way of giving back to the community.” The greater Little League community has taken note.

This summer, Wolfe was selected—for the second time—to umpire in the Little League Softball World Series. The event was held last month in Greenville, N.C. Along with other umpires, he was given this second opportunity not only because of his commitment and skills, but also because would-be first-time World Series umpires deferred until they could work at a series without pandemic restrictions.

“We all stepped up to help make it happen in the COVID era we are currently in,” Wolfe said. “So we were a very experienced group. The volunteers (grounds crew, announcers, coaches, transportation staff, meals staff, concessions, hotel staff, etc.) were all amazing. Overall, it was simply an amazing experience, even considering the somewhat trying circumstances it was being held under.”