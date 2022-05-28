REC linemen recognized for excellence in safety

For the first time since 2019, the annual Terex Gaff-n-Go Lineman & Equipment Operator’s Rodeo took place at Meadow Event Park in Doswell on May 13 and 14. Gaff-n-Go gives line workers from the East Coast a challenging environment to demonstrate their skills and commitment to safety.

A team of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative linemen consisting of Thomas Bailey, Addison Spicer and Alister Pollard, from REC’s Bowling Green office, earned the overall first-place trophy in the equipment events. Those feature challenges using bucket trucks, digger derricks and other utility equipment.

Pollard, Donnie Andrews and Patrick Ambrose, another REC team from Bowling Green, placed third in the hurt man rescue event.

Apprentice lineman Andrew Gray from REC’s Front Royal office earned the overall third-place trophy in the apprentice events. REC’s Matthew Kirby of Bowling Green placed third in the apprentice climbing skills and first in the apprentice bell insulator change. Bailey Christian of REC’s Culpeper office placed second in the CPR and A.E.D. safety event.

The Gaff-n-Go competition is the only event of its type held in Virginia. The name Gaff-n-Go refers to the “gaff,” a metal spike that linemen attach to their boots to help in climbing wooden utility poles. Besides the competition, the gathering provides a variety of benefits for the linemen—and REC’s member-owners.

“This event is an opportunity for our line crews to compete and show their skills. It also gives them an opportunity to improve and enhance their on-the-job safety,” said John Hewa, president and CEO of REC.