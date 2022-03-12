REC Names New Managing Director – Regional Operations

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative has promoted Jason Satterwhite to Managing Director–Regional Operations for the Eastern Region.

In his new role, Satterwhite serves as the head of the Eastern Region staff assuming responsibility for employees’ performance and well-being. He functions as the primary managerial representative in REC’s Eastern Region activities that benefit the communities and Cooperative members.

“Mr. Satterwhite brings over 23 years of experience with REC in the areas of Operations and Construction Services,” said John Arp, Chief Engineering & Grid Operations Officer. “He has been an integral part of our Dispatch and Operations teams and a key contributor on several large-scale project implementation achievements.”

In his most recent role as Director of Operational and Construction Services, Satterwhite managed and directed all operational and construction services activities in REC’s corporate operations center. He also served as the primary liaison for administering contracts involving overhead and underground line extensions, cable locating, aerial line patrols, work order inspections and pole inspections. In addition, he coordinated mutual aid during major outages.

Beginning his career in REC’s dispatch department in 1998, Satterwhite has served as System Operations Supervisor since 2015. He graduated magna cum laude from Columbia Southern University with a bachelor’s in Business Administration-Management in 2014. Satterwhite completed the Leadership Fredericksburg program through the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2017 and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Management Internship Program Select in 2018.

Satterwhite resides in Bowling Green with his wife, Brooke, and their two sons. Active in his local community, he has served as a life member of Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department, joining in 1994. He also served on the Bowling Green Town Council for eight years, and most recently as mayor of Bowling Green from 2016 to 2020.