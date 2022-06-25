REC partners with member-owners to improve communities

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative employees live in the communities they serve. Their children attend local schools. And together they all want the best for those in their community.

“That’s why REC offers The Power of Change program,” said Casey Hollins, managing director of communications and public relations. “This allows members like you to give voluntarily to support nonprofits that do so much for those in need. Their financial impact fuels important projects in their community.”

Gifts can be a set monthly amount, a one-time donation, or members can round up their bill to the next whole dollar. Twice a year the donations from The Power of Change are invested back into the community.

This spring, The Power of Change awarded more than $93,000 in funding to support 23 area nonprofits. Local recipients included:

Pony Partners of Louisa County, which serves the counties of Louisa, Orange, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Hanover and Albemarle, received $932 to assist with new Pony Hugs programming. The group provides equine therapeutic services using miniature horses at the homes of medically ill children who cannot travel for animal therapy.

Holly’s Heart Foundation, which serves the counties of Stafford and Caroline, received $1,000 for the Heartbeats for Heroes project. The funds will help organ donor families keep the memory of their loved ones alive through Build-A-Bear keepsake bears.

Louisa County Historical Society received $2,500 to provide pilot-year assistance for the African American History Program. This will include collecting and digitizing oral histories and outreach activities.

TAGGED, which serves the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Culpeper, Orange and Essex, received $3,000 to provide Build-A-Dream scholarships to youth in foster care. The program ensures experiences, resources and tools that support transitional independence and future career goals.

Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association received $3,099.47 to provide personal flotation devices to members to ensure searcher safety during water-recovery missions and training activities.

Virginia Repertory Theater of the Richmond Area received $4,000 to provide child abuse prevention programming and Black history programming for low-income elementary school classrooms.

Empowerhouse, which serves the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford and Caroline, received $5,000 to support the Client Crisis Assistance project to ensure emergency shelter and secure housing for women and children impacted by domestic violence.

Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation received $5,000 to support the Essential Home Repair Program, which provides recipients with low re-payment terms on essential home repair loans.

The Cornerstone Community Development Center, which serves the counties of King William, King & Queen, Essex, Caroline and Hanover, received $6,000 to provide increased storage space and a work area for the CornerStone Food Program.

