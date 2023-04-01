Rappahannock Electric Cooperative was proud to be a sponsor the second annual Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Intern Expo in February. The day-long fair was great for businesses to connect with tomorrow’s workforce, as well as for local students to see local career and internship opportunities. Fafa Baker, organizational development specialist; Dove Ortmann, human resource generalist; Dee Jackson, talent acquisition specialist; and Rachel Conrad, communications specialist and former intern, talked with local high school and college students about the different internship opportunities the cooperative offers and how to apply for summer opportunities. For more information about REC, visit myrec.coop.