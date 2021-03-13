Reeves presented with the National Guard Association of the United States’ Patrick Henry Award

Virginia State Sen. Bryce E. Reeves was officially presented with the National Guard Association of the United States’ Patrick Henry Award during an informal ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial.

Reeves, who represents the 17th District, comprising Fredericksburg, Orange County, and parts of Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Albemarle and Louisa counties, is one of only 10 recipients chosen nationwide in 2020 for this award.

Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the 28th Adjutant General of Virginia; Maj. Andrew J. Czaplicki, president of the Virginia National Guard Association; and Maj. Kevin Hoffman, VNGA director of advocacy, presented Reeves with the award.

“During his tenure on the Military Advisory Council, Sen. Reeves has been a stalwart advocate for the Virginia National Guard,” said Czaplicki. “His tremendous support for the ‘hometown Guard’ is very much appreciated.”

Created in 1989, the Patrick Henry Award is designed to recognize local officials and civic leaders, who in a position of great responsibility distinguished themselves with outstanding and exceptional service to the armed forces of the United States and the National Guard.