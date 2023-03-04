Refuel Irvington recently hosted a Patawomeck eel pot workshop. Funded by a Virginia Humanities grant with matching contributions by Refuel Irvington, the workshop helped members of Virginia Indian communities and educators working with Virginia Indians learn the art of hand weaving traditional eel pots.

Dolly Lebow, William and Mary anthropology student; Deborah Wilkinson, citizen of the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe; Debra Rantanen, Director of Education at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum; Reagan Andersen, Virginia Department of Historic Resources Tribal Preservation intern, apprentice eel pot maker and citizen of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia; Desmond Ellsworth, citizen of the Nansemond Indian Nation; Mara Dicenta, assistant professor of anthropology at the Institute for Integrative Conservation at William & Mary participated in the event led by Patawomeck council member Brad Hatch, an anthropologist and archaeologist.