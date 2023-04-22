The Sunshine Baseball’s MLB Pitch Hit & Run and Junior Home Run Derby—Major League Baseball’s free events for boys and girls—will be held at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium on May 12 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Area baseball and softball players are invited to show off their skills in one or both competitions at no charge. Pitch Hit & Run will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. and Junior Home Run Derby from 7 to 9 p.m. in the stadium at 42 Jackie Robinson Way.

For PH&R, participants ages 7–14 are divided into four age groups to pitch to a strike zone target, hit off a batting T for distance and run their fastest to first base.

Age-group winners may earn the chance to compete at Washington Nationals Park and ultimately at the MLB World Series. For general information, go to mlb.com/pitch-hit-and-run. Parents should register their players online for the local event by clicking on Participate along the menu at the top of the screen and entering 22401 in the ZIP code search; more information and registration for the Sunshine Ballpark Foundation event will be displayed.

The Junior Home Run Derby competition has two age groups, 12U and 14U, for baseball while softball has 12U and 16U groups. Winners in Fredericksburg may earn a spot in the regional derby and the National Finals, which take place during MLB All-Star Week in July.

Go to mlb.com/junior-home-run-derby for more information. To register for the Fredericksburg event, click on Participate in the menu bar at the top and enter 22401 in the ZIP code search; scroll down for more information and registration for the Sunshine Ballpark Foundation event.

These events are sponsored by FredNats Sunshine Baseball League Powered by REC, Germanna Community College, Sunshine Ballpark Foundation, Fredericksburg Department of Parks, Recreation & Events and the Fredericksburg Nationals. More information is available by emailing jimtoler4@yahoo.com.