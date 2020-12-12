REMEMBRANCE: Sailors observe anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle Darden from Remington handles lines aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy as part of the 79th Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii. The theme of the 79th Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance ceremony, “Above and Beyond the Call,” pays tribute to the Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and Sailors defending Oahu, as well as the civilians caught in the crossfire of the opening battle of the United States’ involvement in World War II.