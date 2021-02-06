REMEMBRANCE: Scouts toll bell for those affected by COVID-19

Historic Hartwood Presbyterian Church held a brief online prayer service for the recovery of all who have fallen ill from COVID-19 and for the souls of those who have been lost to COVID-19 and their families. The service was part of a nationwide, nonpolitical, nondenominational COVID remembrance ceremony set to occur simultaneously.

The service was led by Dr. Scott Fouts, who was assisted by the youth leaders of the church’s Scouts, BSA Boy and Girl troops. Troop 1717G Senior Patrol Leader Maddie Tlapa was joined by Troop 1717B’s SPL Branden Johnson in solemnly tolling the church bell for six minutes in remembrance of the approximately 6,000 Virginians who had lost their lives to COVID-19 thus far.

Hartwood Presbyterian Church holds COVID-distanced services on Sundays at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Services are broadcast live on the church’s Facebook page. During non-COVID times, Scouts BSA Troops 1717G for girls and 1717B for boys normally meet separately but simultaneously on Mondays at 7 p.m. Currently, troops meet virtually.