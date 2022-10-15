Remote Area Medical to hold free 2-day clinic in Warsaw, Va.

Remote Area Medical will hold a two-day clinic on Nov. 12–13. RAM will be set up at the Richmond County Elementary School, 361 Walnut St., Warsaw, VA 22572, for two days only. This clinic is in collaboration with Virginia Area Health Education Centers Rappahannock Region and Rappahannock Community College.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, Nov. 11, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit ramusa.org or call 865/579-1530.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Flu shots, COVID vaccines, Narcan training, and free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available. A food and clothing pantry will also be set up.

In some situations such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. For more information, see RAM’s FAQ page.

RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers, comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff, have supported RAM’s mission.