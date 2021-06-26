RETIREMENT: Neighbors organize to celebrate Walter Scott

Mailman Walter Scott has worked for USPS for 32 years, and prior to that he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Scott has been a friendly presence in the city neighborhood of Braehead Woods for several years. He waves at residents, blows the horn for the kids who watch for the mail truck and gets out of his truck to safely deliver packages to neighborhood porches.

A neighbor posted to the community Facebook page that Scott was retiring, and the ball started rolling to find ways to thank him. Posters were created, thank you notes were written and put in mailboxes, gift cards were purchased, and some people met him as he delivered the mail on his last day to show appreciation and present gifts in person.

Thank you, Walter Scott. Enjoy a well earned retirement! You will be missed.