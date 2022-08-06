RIBBON CUTTING: Faith Housing Coalition celebrates grand opening

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Faith Housing Coalition to celebrate its grand opening. Opening the event was Susan Spears, CEO and president of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, “We are delighted that Faith Housing Coalition would lay tracks right here in our community and help those that need assistance with housing and financial literacy.”

Faith Housing Coalition aspires to provide affordable housing opportunities to the underserved and low-moderate income individuals and families. It offers financial literacy education that assists in making informed and effective decisions. Faith Housing Coalition’s desire is to assist those dealing with financial hardship from evictions or foreclosure by offering financial assistance and education. Sharon Glover, founder and executive director, stated, “I am excited to be in the area and share my expertise in housing.”