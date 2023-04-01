At the Riverbend High School convocation ceremony on May 18, 2022, Corbin Benson was awarded the Dennis Lee Hundley Scholarship. Benson had been a member of Young Life at Riverbend for four years and a member of the National Honor Society. He played lacrosse at Riverbend for three years and was a captain of the team. He is a member of Spotswood Baptist Church.

The scholarship is named in honor of Dennis Lee Hundley, who graduated from Courtland High School in 2007 and subsequently from Virginia Tech in December 2011. The graduation ceremony for Hundley was held in the intensive care unit of Mary Washington Hospital by Virginia Tech, as he was unable to attend his graduation in Blacksburg. Dean Rachel Holloway and Dean Tom Brown commemorated Hundley graduating summa cum laude from Virginia Tech. Hundley died the next night from complications from his three-year fight with Hodgkins Lymphoma. The ceremony can be viewed on YouTube at “Dennis Hundley Graduation.”

The Dennis Lee Hundley Scholarship has been awarded to 10 graduating seniors since 2011. Of those, one is a practicing certified public accountant, and one is presently in medical school. These 10 graduates receiving the scholarship all attended Virginia Tech, and several have graduated from Tech. Recipients were from Courtland, Riverbend, Massaponax and Stafford high schools.

Applicants must be a member of National Honor Society, or at least have a GPA of 3.8 or better, and must have participated in extracurricular activities such as sports teams or band for two years or more. Applicants must be active and regularly attending church members or active members of a faith organization such as Young Life or Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The applicant must be planning to attend Virginia Tech. These requirements should be detailed in a 600-word essay which will also detail the applicant’s plans and reasons for applying to Virginia Tech.

The applicant must also provide two letters of recommendation, one from school and one from a religious organization.

Essays and letters should be mailed to the Hundleys at 9932 Copper Beech Circle, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 and must arrive by April 21.

Questions may be directed to Allen Hundley at 540/226-2423.