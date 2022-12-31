The North Stafford Rotary celebrated Christmas at the Vrabels’ home. Almost everyone attended and had a wonderful time. There was plenty of good food and good fun. The gift exchange yielded some surprises, too.
Rotarians celebrate Christmas season in North Stafford
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region will award more than $160,000 in scholarships to area high school graduates this spring.
Neighbors turned out to celebrate at the Stafford Christmas Parade at Geico On Dec. 17.
On Dec. 31, Charlie Seilheimer will step down as chairman of the Montpelier Hunt Races, a position he has held for 25 years.
Neighbors in the retirement community collected 102 new and lightly worn coats and jackets, 12 sweaters, 10 hats and 15 pairs of gloves were donated for those in need.
Students place in safety jingle contest
ROTC cadets from the CHCORI Battalion helped kick off the holiday season at the 45th annual Spotsylvania Christmas Parade: A Cartoon Christmas.
The Wildcat Battalion “First Year Drill Team” took first place at Pocomoke High School in Maryland.
Chancellor Lions Club recognized the winners of its Bras for the Cause design contest at a recent dinner meeting.
The Fredericksburg Sheriff’s Office recently held its inaugural Shop with a Cop for Seniors program.
MASSAPONAX HIGH SCHOOL