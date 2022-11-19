 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARIANS CONTINUE THE FIGHT AGAINST POLIO

Stafford Board of Supervisors presented a proclamation recognizing Oct. 24 as World Polio Day in Stafford County. The proclamation pointed out that Rotary International launched the PolioPlus efforts in 1985 and spearheaded the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Although polio cases have dropped by 99.9% since 1998, a recent case of paralytic polio was found in an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, New York. It is believed the virus was brought to the U.S. by a visitor from a country that still uses a live strain of polio in an oral vaccine. There is no cure for polio, but it can be prevented by the inactivated polio vaccine now used worldwide and as part of the U.S. routine childhood program with about 93% of toddlers receiving at least three doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, as long as the polio virus exists anywhere, it remains a threat to people everywhere. Stafford committed to the continued fight for a polio-free world and encouraged all citizens to join in this fight.

