Stafford Board of Supervisors presented a proclamation recognizing Oct. 24 as World Polio Day in Stafford County. The proclamation pointed out that Rotary International launched the PolioPlus efforts in 1985 and spearheaded the Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Although polio cases have dropped by 99.9% since 1998, a recent case of paralytic polio was found in an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, New York. It is believed the virus was brought to the U.S. by a visitor from a country that still uses a live strain of polio in an oral vaccine. There is no cure for polio, but it can be prevented by the inactivated polio vaccine now used worldwide and as part of the U.S. routine childhood program with about 93% of toddlers receiving at least three doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control. However, as long as the polio virus exists anywhere, it remains a threat to people everywhere. Stafford committed to the continued fight for a polio-free world and encouraged all citizens to join in this fight.
ROTARIANS CONTINUE THE FIGHT AGAINST POLIO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hannah Cranford is working her way through school with the help of McDonald's free tuition program.
The team from BasicOrganization.com collected dolls and accessories from their clients for Joy Doll Hospital in Stafford County, where they also donated an entire day of services to help manage the hospital space.
NSWCDD employees served as judges during a STEM Fair at Bowling Green Elementary School in Caroline County on Oct. 13.
Arts center to receive maximum bonus in charity campaign
Kevin Dillard, president and CEO of LifeCare Medical Transports, was presented with a Paul Harris Fellow recognition for his life’s work and volunteer efforts that exemplify a commitment to Rotary’s goals of caring for others through Service Above Self.
Rappahannock Rotary of Fredericksburg linked arms in partnership with Tree Fredericksburg to distribute thousands of shrubs and trees to Virginia citizens on Oct. 22.
CLASSES / EVENTS / MEETINGS