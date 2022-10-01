 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARY: Club explores city's Revolutionary history

Rappahannock Rotary Club of Fredericksburg

Charles McDaniel discusses the importance of Fredericksburg to the success of the Revolutionary War.

On Sept. 21, the Rappahannock Rotary Club of Fredericksburg had the great pleasure of hearing Charles McDaniel, chairman of Hilldrup in Stafford County, discuss the importance of Fredericksburg to the success of the Revolutionary War. Local generals including George Washington, Hugh Mercer and George Weedon were discussed.

Geographically important areas such as the stone where Mary Washington prayed for safety and wisdom for her son, George, during the war; the tavern, where Thomas Jefferson wrote; and the apothecary were discussed. Many locals were remembered and revered in his enlightening speech. On Sept. 28, the 7:15 a.m. breakfast club welcomed Delegate Bobby Orrock of the Virginia House of Delegates as its speaker. The club meets at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1018 Caroline St.

