The North Stafford Rotary Club has been selling dedications for its Flags for Heroes event. The club’s display at the Stafford County Courthouse and Administration Building began May 27 and continues through Flag Day, Tuesday. Member Roberta Schreiber is pictured manning the group’s tent at the Long Farmers Market.
ROTARY CLUB: Flags for Heroes continues through Tuesday
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dahlgren Museum is happy to return to public events after an extended amount of down time due to the pandemic, and several events are being planned at The Estate at White Hall.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Students from Stafford High School performed well at the 57th SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference held in April in Virginia Beach.
The Rappahannock Choral Society has awarded its annual $1,000 scholarship to Sabrina Van, a Massaponax High School graduate who will attend Princeton University this fall.
Nicholas Fronzo, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division AEGIS Program Director, was the distinguished lecturer for a joint meeting of the Project Management Institute and the International Council of System Engineers in April at Park Lane Tavern.
Members of the Newcomers and Old Friends Club have donated Jared Boxes, gift and graduation cards for homeless high school graduates, and helped sponsor the driving range at the food bank's golf tournament.
Roberta Schreiber and Rene Laws have received their next level Paul Harris pins.
For the first time in three years, University of Mary Washington will host hundreds of alumni for Reunion Weekend, which will be held Thursday through Sunday.
PHI KAPPA PHI