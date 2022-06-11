 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARY CLUB: Flags for Heroes continues through Tuesday

Roberta Schreiber is pictured manning the North Stafford Rotary Club’s tent at the Long Farmers Market.

The North Stafford Rotary Club has been selling dedications for its Flags for Heroes event. The club’s display at the Stafford County Courthouse and Administration Building began May 27 and continues through Flag Day, Tuesday. Member Roberta Schreiber is pictured manning the group’s tent at the Long Farmers Market.

