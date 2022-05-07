 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARY: Club hosts speaker from Shelter Box USA

Mark Cooke of the Shelter Box USA

Mark Cooke of Shelter Box USA speaks at a recent North Stafford Rotary meeting.

Mark Cooke of Shelter Box USA spoke at a recent North Stafford Rotary meeting to request support for the Shelter Box Disaster Relief Fund.

The Shelter Box includes items a family might need if they suddenly find themselves without a home due to a storm, earthquake or political disaster such as what’s happening in Ukraine. The Shelter Box is also meant to relieve a host country of some of the burden of supplying whatever the dislocated people might need. Boxes are assembled when it is determined what items are essential in a particular condition and how it could help in recovery.

Cooke may be reached at markgcooke@gmail.com or 703/283-0383 for more information or to contribute or volunteer in this cause. For more information about the program, visit shelterboxusa.org. To reach the North Stafford Rotary, go to RotaryClubofNorthStafford.org.

