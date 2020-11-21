 Skip to main content
ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford celebrates with flags for heroes
The North Stafford Rotary honors Stafford County Hospital personnel, first responders and veterans.

The North Stafford Rotary Club was proud to host a ceremony for the honorees of its Flags for Heroes display. The Rotary presented its flags to the residents of Stafford County just before Veterans Day, and this year the club honored the personnel of Stafford County Hospital and all first responders, as well as the veterans. Stafford County Supervisor Chair Meg Bohmke assisted the Rotary with its ceremony. Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur was also in attendance to show his support. The Rotary will present the hospital with a certificate thanking staff for their tremendous support during these difficult times.

