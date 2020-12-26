North Stafford Rotarians, friends and family members gave a day of service while enjoying a gorgeous autumn morning of fellowship and exercise. First stop was the “SERVEaganza” event to drop off 10 frozen turkeys for local families to enjoy at Thanksgiving. Then, the group hit the trails at Widewater State Park to pick up litter and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Rotary encourages its members to give service above self. This day of service was both fun and impactful for all involved.
ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford day of service includes turkeys, trails
The Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division, Ancient Order of Hibernians, has continued to adapt during the pandemic to serve its community.
Young Marines SSgt. Anthony Featherston of Stafford County has been awarded American Military University’s inaugural scholarship.
The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Rho Zeta Sigma alumni chapter present Dr. Deborah H. Frazier, principal of Chancellor Middle School, with several food baskets for the holidays.
The Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table recently announced the group’s presentation schedule for 2021.
Notes from Spotsylvania County public schools.
Central Rappahannock Regional Library's latest location, IdeaSpace: Making+Media, is open by appointment.
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of The Community Foundation’s Ring in the Holidays party, but to date, 59 businesses, individuals and families have offered their support—amounting to almost 75 percent of the sponsorships for last year’s party.
Notes from Stafford County's Early Childhood Centers
Local students have been recognized for excellence at their universities.
Announcements from Stafford County Schools.