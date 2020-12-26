 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford day of service includes turkeys, trails
0 comments

ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford day of service includes turkeys, trails

  • 0

North Stafford Rotarians, friends and family members gave a day of service while enjoying a gorgeous autumn morning of fellowship and exercise. First stop was the “SERVEaganza” event to drop off 10 frozen turkeys for local families to enjoy at Thanksgiving. Then, the group hit the trails at Widewater State Park to pick up litter and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Rotary encourages its members to give service above self. This day of service was both fun and impactful for all involved.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert