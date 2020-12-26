ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford day of service includes turkeys, trails

North Stafford Rotarians, friends and family members gave a day of service while enjoying a gorgeous autumn morning of fellowship and exercise. First stop was the “SERVEaganza” event to drop off 10 frozen turkeys for local families to enjoy at Thanksgiving. Then, the group hit the trails at Widewater State Park to pick up litter and enjoy the beautiful scenery. Rotary encourages its members to give service above self. This day of service was both fun and impactful for all involved.