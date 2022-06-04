Mike Vrabel presents both Roberta Schreiber, left, and Rene Laws, right, with their next level Paul Harris pins. Schreiber reached her third level and Laws, her sixth. The Paul Harris pin is allocated to those Rotarians who further better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.
ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group awards members' Paul Harris pins
For the first time in three years, University of Mary Washington will host hundreds of alumni for Reunion Weekend, which will be held Thursday through Sunday.
Trish Vaughan was named the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg 2021–2022 Woman of the Year.
Line workers from the East Coast demonstrated their skills and commitment to safety at the annual Terex Gaff-n-Go Lineman & Equipment Operator's Rodeo, which returned to Meadow Event Park in Doswell for the first time since 2019.
Bob Nolting, current president of the Northern Neck Association of Realtors, presented a check for $2,000 to Sarah Pope, executive director of the Rappahannock Community College Educational Foundation.
Recently, members and family of the Centennial Washington–Lewis Chapter, NSDAR greeted veterans from the Norfolk area on the veterans' visit to Quantico.
This year, the event saw more than 260 cars and more than 8,000 pounds of paper shredded and raised more than $2,970 to assist the local volunteers at the Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.
Gravatt Productions produced the three day George Washington Foundation Centennial in April.
Rescues who work with feral cat colonies signed up for an opportunity to bring their trapped cats to the Fred SPCA clinic to receive free spay/neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations.