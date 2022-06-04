 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group awards members' Paul Harris pins

  • 0
North Stafford Rotary Paul Harris pins

Mike Vrabel presents Roberta Schreiber, left, and Rene Laws, right, with next level Paul Harris pins.

Mike Vrabel presents both Roberta Schreiber, left, and Rene Laws, right, with their next level Paul Harris pins. Schreiber reached her third level and Laws, her sixth. The Paul Harris pin is allocated to those Rotarians who further better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

REC linemen recognized for excellence in safety

REC linemen recognized for excellence in safety

Line workers from the East Coast demonstrated their skills and commitment to safety at the annual Terex Gaff-n-Go Lineman & Equipment Operator's Rodeo, which returned to Meadow Event Park in Doswell for the first time since 2019.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans want happy hour to last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert