ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group raising funds through flag dedications

North Stafford Rotarians Mike Vrabel, Tracy McPeck and Gilles Goeller sell flag dedications at the farmers market in North Stafford on Father’s Day. The Rotary will install more than 200 American flags and service flags in front of the Stafford County Courthouse and Administration Building, July 1–12, to celebrate Independence Day. The Rotary expects to sell more dedications at the market today. The cost to dedicate a flag is $25 and can also be obtained by emailing Kent Walding at waldoau@yahoo.com. Profits support the Rotary’s service to the community through SERVE, Food Security and others. For information about the Rotary, email rotaryclubofnorthstafford@gmail.com.
Lauren Whitley will serve as the new Chief Public Defender for Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George counties.
The Lake of the Woods Lioness Lions Club in Locust Grove recently awarded six scholarships.
Jordyn Rollins–Williams, Helena Loucas and Peyton Conti are the 2021 recipients of $5,000 scholarships awarded by the Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District.
Local students have been recognized for excellence at their universities.
Scrabble School Preservation Foundation held a spring celebration and luncheon recently at Magnolia Vineyards in Amissville.
MILITARY NOTES: Fredericksburg native serves as senior medical officer in North African Maritime Exercise Phoenix Express
Cmdr. Kristina Polk, a 1994 North Stafford High School graduate and native of Fredericksburg, participated in Exercise Phoenix Express 2021.
The Spotsylvania Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held its annual Youth Citizenship Awards ceremony in May at Loriella Park.
Rappahannock Area Lodge 15 recently held its Percy C. Poates Jr. Annual Awards and Memorial Ceremony to remember those members of the law enforcement community who were killed in the line of duty as well as those members lost over the past year.
RURITAN CLUB AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS