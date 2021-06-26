ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group raising funds through flag dedications

North Stafford Rotarians Mike Vrabel, Tracy McPeck and Gilles Goeller sell flag dedications at the farmers market in North Stafford on Father’s Day. The Rotary will install more than 200 American flags and service flags in front of the Stafford County Courthouse and Administration Building, July 1–12, to celebrate Independence Day. The Rotary expects to sell more dedications at the market today. The cost to dedicate a flag is $25 and can also be obtained by emailing Kent Walding at waldoau@yahoo.com. Profits support the Rotary’s service to the community through SERVE, Food Security and others. For information about the Rotary, email rotaryclubofnorthstafford@gmail.com.