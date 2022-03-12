North Stafford Rotary recently welcomed five new members. Kris Atchley; Tisha Johnson–Crump; Brandon Withers; Bill Laws, president elect; T.J. Walding, treasurer; Tiffany Withers; Rene Laws, governor nominee; and Tommi Marsans are pictured left to right.
ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group welcomes new members
The 71st annual Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show and Sale at the Dorothy Hart Community Center will be open to the public beginning Friday at 10 a.m.
For the second year in a row, YM/Sgt. Maj. Ian Ross is the top Young Marine in Division 2 which includes Washington, D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Damian Lopez of Stafford County is assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 72.
Commonwealth Senior Living of Fredericksburg recently celebrated Edith Withers' 100th birthday.
This year’s spring paddle season will begin April 15 and end May 16. Trips will be conducted every day except Wednesdays, which are reserved for group paddles. Each trip will accommodate eight guests.
Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg President Bev Rawlings and treasurer Carolyn Ledbetter visit Fredericksburg delegate Phillip A. Scott at the State Capitol for GFWC Virginia Legislative Day 2022.
Hibernians honor Irish signers of the Declaration of Independence during Irish-American Heritage Month
Hibernian brothers from the Gen. Thomas F. Meagher Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will host colorful, informative displays about Irish Signers of the Declaration of Independence at local libraries in honor of Irish-American Heritage Month.
The Virginia Deaf Culture Digital Library is the result of a two-year collaboration between Central Rappahannock Regional Library and the Library of Virginia.
