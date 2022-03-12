 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group welcomes new members

ROTARY CLUB: North Stafford group welcomes new members

North Stafford Rotary recently welcomed five new members.

North Stafford Rotary recently welcomed five new members. Kris Atchley; Tisha Johnson–Crump; Brandon Withers; Bill Laws, president elect; T.J. Walding, treasurer; Tiffany Withers; Rene Laws, governor nominee; and Tommi Marsans are pictured left to right.

